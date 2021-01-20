Left Menu
'Bridgerton' to announce 'exciting news' this week

Netflix series 'Bridgerton' is prepared to keep the show's fans satisfied with a special announcement by the end of the week.

Still from 'Bridgerton' (Image courtesy:Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Netflix series 'Bridgerton' is prepared to keep the show's fans satisfied with a special announcement by the end of the week. According to Fox News, 'Bridgeton' debuted on Netflix on Christmas Day, and has quickly become a smash hit and was deemed the 'fifth-biggest original series launched to date' by the streamer earlier this month

"This title has proven immensely popular and we'll have some exciting news about 'Bridgerton' later this week," the company said in their fourth quarterly shareholder letter, as per Deadline. Netflix previously said 'Bridgerton' was well on its way to being watched by 63 million households in its first 28 days on the platform.

Deadline reported that renewal is expected. According to Fox News. the series, executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, is based on a series of eight books and follows the respected Bridgerton family during London's Regency era, specifically the close-knit siblings' pursuits in romance.

Should the show follow the format of the books, a second season would follow Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton. The freshman season followed the love affair between Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton and Rege-Jean Page's Simon Basset. (ANI)

