Raya and the Last Dragon: Lands of Kumandra inspired by Southeast Asian cultures

The animated fantasy movie lovers are quite excited as they are coming close to the release of Walt Disney Studios' Raya and the Last Dragon. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada-directed movie is set to release theatrically in the United States on March 5, 2021. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Raya and the Last Dragon will also telecast on the streaming service Disney+ with Premier Access.

Kelly Marie Tran will voice for Raya, a fearless and passionate warrior princess in the imminent movie Raya and the Last Dragon. Raya is searching for the last dragon to stop the monster Druun in order to save the world. While doing so, she has to pass through all the five lands of Kumandra. Kumandra is a fictional fantasyland inspired by Southeast Asian cultures from Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Laos. The creators and the production team traveled to all the countries except Myanmar and Malaysia for the purpose of in-depth researching.

"Throughout the journey of the film, Raya visits different lands: the land of Heart, Talon, Fang, Spine, and Tail," said Don Hall.

In a conversation with EW, the producer Osnat Shurer describes the animation and design of the five lands, which have their unique flair. He also said Raya and the Last Dragon's October teaser hinted at Raya's hairstyle, fabrics, and colors.

Additionally, Disney took to Twitter to post Raya and the Last Dragon's two pictures. While one introduces the street-savvy entrepreneur Boun with Raya, and the second picture shows formidable giant Tong.

Get your first look at the characters of Raya and the Last Dragon. Meet the street-savvy entrepreneur Boun and formidable giant Tong…

On the other hand, Awkwafina will voice for the character Sisu, the last dragon in Raya and the Last Dragon. Don Hall said to EW, Sisu is an "interesting character." "It's a tightrope to walk on because she has to be fun but also has to have this wisdom and a huge heart of a Disney character and Awkwafina is so masterful ... it's been an amazing sight to behold," the filmmaker added.

