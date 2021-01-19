Left Menu
Sacred Games Season 3: ‘There’s nothing left,’ says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:08 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui who plays the role of Ganesh Gaitonde, has recently confirmed that Sacred Games Season 3 is not happening. Image Credit: IANS

The renewal of Sacred Games is yet to be confirmed. The series lovers are passionately waiting to know if there is a chance for Sacred Games Season 3.

Here we have a bad news for the Sacred Games lovers. The crime thriller web series is not going to renew for Season 3. One of the lead actors, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who plays the role of Ganesh Gaitonde, has recently confirmed that Sacred Games Season 3 is not happening. He also said that there is nothing left in Vikram Chandra's novel to develop another sequel.

"Whatever had to be said from the original novel has already been saying. There is nothing left in Vikram Chandra's novel to be put in Season 3," said Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a conversation with SpotBoyE.

Moreover, addressing the Sacred Games lovers, Pankaj Tripathi earlier said he had already finished his work part and responsibilities.

The series received positive reviews from critics. Sacred Games is the only Indian series published in The New York Times' "The 30 Best International TV Shows of the Decade." According to Netflix vice-president Todd Yellin, Sacred Games Season 1 was viewed twice by many people living outside India.

"Sacred Games got the kind of worldwide acclaim that none of us associated with the series had seen before. I remember shooting in Rome for Tannishta Chatterjee's film and over there too there were so many people talking to me about Sacred Games. So we all felt it was right to do it again, and we did a second season," said Siddiqui.

The making of Sacred Games for Season 3 is very less. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Indian web series.

