Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Thank God' goes on floors

Bollywood director Indra Kumar's upcoming venture titled 'Thank God' starring actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh went on floors on Thursday. The shoot for the comedy film commenced in Mumbai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:23 IST
Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Thank God' goes on floors
Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn (Image Source: social media). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood director Indra Kumar's upcoming venture titled 'Thank God' starring actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh went on floors on Thursday. The shoot for the comedy film commenced in Mumbai. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle, along with a few pictures featuring the team of the film and its clapperboard.

The T-Series Films and Maruti International production is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. The upcoming film will mark the first collaboration between Ajay and Sidharth. Rakul has previously shared screen space with both Ajay and Sidharth in 'De De Pyaar De' (2019), and 'Marjaavan,' (2019) respectively. While 'De De Pyaar De' received an overwhelming response from the audience, 'Marjaavan' tanked at the box office.

Talking about 'Thank God', the director had earlier said, "It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul." "I am also happy to join hands with Bhushan Kumar and the T-Series team, hopefully, it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary! Looking forward to a great 2021," he had added.

Apart from 'Thank God', Sidharth will also be seen in 'Shershaah', which is set to hit the theatres on July 3. The 36-year-old actor also has 'Aankhen 2' and 'Mission Majnu' in his kitty. Meanwhile, Ajay has an exciting line-up of projects including 'Power', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', 'Maidaan', 'RRR', 'Mayday' and 'Golmaal 5'. Rakul also has several films in the pipeline including 'Ayalaan', 'Indian 2', 'Attack', 'Mayday', and 'Sardar & Grandson'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1300 hours DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India records 15,223 new cases New Delhi Indias COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with 15,223 new infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surg...

Over 1,100 schools identified for NCC training in border, coastal areas: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed that the government has identified more than 1,100 schools for National Cadet Corps NCC training in the border and coastal areas of the country. Speaking at the annual National Cadet Corps...

Tennis-Brazilian umpire hospitalised after heart attack in Melbourne

Tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack while in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of next months Australian Open, local media reported on Thursday. Photos of Bernardes being wheeled into an ambulance...

Lawmaker wife of former Japanese justice minister found guilty of vote-buying

A Japanese court found on Thursday the lawmaker wife of a former justice minister guilty of vote-buying. Anri Kawai and her husband, Katsuyuki Kawai, were arrested last year on charges of paying money to help Anri win a seat in the upper ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021