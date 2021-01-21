Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Thank God' goes on floors

Bollywood director Indra Kumar's upcoming venture titled 'Thank God' starring actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh went on floors on Thursday. The shoot for the comedy film commenced in Mumbai. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle, along with a few pictures featuring the team of the film and its clapperboard.

The T-Series Films and Maruti International production is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. The upcoming film will mark the first collaboration between Ajay and Sidharth. Rakul has previously shared screen space with both Ajay and Sidharth in 'De De Pyaar De' (2019), and 'Marjaavan,' (2019) respectively. While 'De De Pyaar De' received an overwhelming response from the audience, 'Marjaavan' tanked at the box office.

Talking about 'Thank God', the director had earlier said, "It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul." "I am also happy to join hands with Bhushan Kumar and the T-Series team, hopefully, it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary! Looking forward to a great 2021," he had added.

Apart from 'Thank God', Sidharth will also be seen in 'Shershaah', which is set to hit the theatres on July 3. The 36-year-old actor also has 'Aankhen 2' and 'Mission Majnu' in his kitty. Meanwhile, Ajay has an exciting line-up of projects including 'Power', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', 'Maidaan', 'RRR', 'Mayday' and 'Golmaal 5'. Rakul also has several films in the pipeline including 'Ayalaan', 'Indian 2', 'Attack', 'Mayday', and 'Sardar & Grandson'.

