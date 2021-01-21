Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Biden inauguration: Wishes pour in from Hollywood celebrities

With Joe Biden being inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States of America on Wednesday, several Hollywood celebrities wished him and termed it as defining moment for America.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:30 IST
Joe Biden inauguration: Wishes pour in from Hollywood celebrities
Visual from Joe Biden presidential ceremony. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

With Joe Biden being inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States of America on Wednesday, several Hollywood celebrities wished him and termed it as defining moment for America. Biden's inauguration officially brought an end to the presidency of Donald Trump after four years of administration.

American actor Anne Hathaway shared two pictures featuring President Biden, vice president Kamala Harris on her Instagram handle and wrote, "I am so, so happy for the Biden Family! I am full of emotions today, and I am grateful and humbled to see a lifetime of service rewarded. Congratulations, Mr President! #46". Whereas, with another post where she shared a picture of Kamala Harris taking the oath, she noted "I'm not ugly crying, you're ugly crying. Go @kamalaharris, go!!!! #TheFirstButNotTheLast" 'Friends' fame, Jennifer Aniston hopped on to Instagram stories and posted a picture featuring herself with Dr Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States of America and wrote, "Pretty soon, @drbiden will be our new first lady, counting down the seconds..." using folded hands emoticon.

In another story of hers, she shared a short clip of Kamala Harris bumping fists with the former first lady of America, Michelle Obama and wrote, "THIS is everything" with bumping fist, smiling face with hearts and American flag emoticon. American singer, songwriter, and actress Ariana Grande also extended her happiness over the new president's swearing ceremony and shared a series of Instagram stores which featured pictures and clips from President Biden's inauguration day. Sharing a picture which captured Biden family and Harris family climbing stairs of the US Capitol venue, she wrote "HOPE".

Another picture that featured the former President Obama and his wife Michelle Obama holding hands, she penned "I won't be getting over this ever." She also posted pictures from the event featuring the leaders and wrote, "Oh happy day". Sharing the snaps from the swearing ceremony, American model and media personality Hailey Bieber wrote, "Such an emotional day. A hopeful day for America! President Biden and Vice President Harris!!!!!!!!" with folded hands emoticon.

Many other stars including Kardashians, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and others also celebrated the swearing-in of Joe Biden as the new President of the United States of America by sharing posts, pictures on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1300 hours DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India records 15,223 new cases New Delhi Indias COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with 15,223 new infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surg...

Over 1,100 schools identified for NCC training in border, coastal areas: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed that the government has identified more than 1,100 schools for National Cadet Corps NCC training in the border and coastal areas of the country. Speaking at the annual National Cadet Corps...

Tennis-Brazilian umpire hospitalised after heart attack in Melbourne

Tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack while in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of next months Australian Open, local media reported on Thursday. Photos of Bernardes being wheeled into an ambulance...

Lawmaker wife of former Japanese justice minister found guilty of vote-buying

A Japanese court found on Thursday the lawmaker wife of a former justice minister guilty of vote-buying. Anri Kawai and her husband, Katsuyuki Kawai, were arrested last year on charges of paying money to help Anri win a seat in the upper ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021