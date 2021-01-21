Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drake delays release of 'Certified Lover Boy' due to recent surgery

Fans of Drake will have to wait a little longer for his new album 'Certified Lover Boy,' as the rapper has decided to delay the release of the album due to a recent surgery.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:10 IST
Drake delays release of 'Certified Lover Boy' due to recent surgery
Drake (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Fans of Drake will have to wait a little longer for his new album 'Certified Lover Boy,' as the rapper has decided to delay the release of the album due to a recent surgery. The 'One Dance' hitmaker had announced in October, last year that the album will be out in January 2021. However, owing to his current health condition, the rapper took to his Istagram stories on Wednesday to share the news about the album delay.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January," he wrote. Along with the announcement regarding the album delay, Drake also assured his fans that he will be sharing his new offering with them later this year. "I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021," the 34-year-old rapper wrote in his Instagram story.

Although he did not share any details about his current health condition, Variety reported that Drake underwent a knee surgery in October when he had shared a picture of his knee in a brace. 'Certified Lover Boy' will mark Drake's sixth full-length studio album and is also the follow-up album to 'Scorpion' which he had dropped in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Jean-Philippe Mateta joins Crystal Palace on loan from Mainz

Crystal Palace on Thursday signed forward Jean-Philippe Mateta on an 18-month loan deal from Bundesliga side Mainz with an option to make the move permanent. The 23-year-old Paris-born has been impressing for the German side Mainz with 10 g...

FIFA unites with UEFA to warn clubs against breakaway league

As UEFA prepares a final proposal to change the Champions League format in 2024, the governing body of European soccer joined FIFA on Thursday in warning clubs against breaking away to run their own competition.Players who take part in a Su...

Too early to say when COVID lockdown will end, UK PM Johnson says

It is too early to say when the national coronavirus lockdown in England will end, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, as daily deaths from COVID-19 reach new highs and hospitals become increasingly stretched. Britain pos...

IDBI Intech Announces the Appointment of Suresh Khatanhar as the New Chairman of the Board

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 21, 2021 PRNewswire -- IDBI Intech Ltd. Intech, a wholly owned subsidiary of IDBI Bank Ltd., announces the appointment of Suresh Khatanhar as the new Chairman of its Board. Suresh Khatanhar takes on the new role in addit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021