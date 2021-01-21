Left Menu
Similarly, we must trust the COVID-19 vaccine as well, and take all efforts to reduce and eliminate rumours against the vaccine, he said.The Rajinder Nagar legislator also noted how one must exercise caution whenever they travel out of their homes.Irrespective of having received the vaccine, we have to be extremely careful and not throw caution to the wind, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:41 IST
Chadha inspects vaccination drive at Gangaram Hospital

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha inspected the coronavirus vaccination drive at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at his constituency in Delhi on Thursday.

Chadha said the vaccination process was smooth and seamless with almost 100 healthcare workers being vaccinated daily at this facility.

''COVID-19 vaccine is safe. Please do not fall for rumour-mongering,'' Chadha said in a statement. ''Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will provide 'Suraksha Kavach' (protective shield) in the form of vaccine to every Delhiite,'' Chadha.

''As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said, we must believe experts when they say that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe to us,'' he said. ''At the same time, irrespective of having received the vaccine, all of us must continue to exercise caution whenever we travel out of our homes.'' Chadha highlighted that when the polio drive had begun in India, several people were hesitant to take the vaccine.

However, with time, trust was built. The efficacy of the vaccine was noted. This happens by word-of-mouth, through friends, family members, according to Chadha.

''And we've seen how successful the polio vaccination drive has been. Similarly, we must trust the COVID-19 vaccine as well, and take all efforts to reduce and eliminate rumours against the vaccine,'' he said.

The Rajinder Nagar legislator also noted how one must exercise caution whenever they travel out of their homes.

''Irrespective of having received the vaccine, we have to be extremely careful and not throw caution to the wind,'' he added. PTI UZMHMB

