Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus scuttles Glastonbury Festival for second straight year

PTI | London | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:29 IST
Virus scuttles Glastonbury Festival for second straight year

Britain's Glastonbury music festival has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic for the second year in a row.

Organisers Michael Eavis and Emily Eavis said Thursday that “In spite of our efforts to move heaven & earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year.” “We are so sorry to let you all down,” they said in a statement.

They said everyone who had put down a deposit on tickets for the 2020 festival, which also was canceled, would be able to attend in 2022.

The festival has been held almost annually since 1970, drawing up to 150,000 people to the Eavis' Worthy Farm in southwest England.

Last year's 50th anniversary event, which had been due to feature Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, the Pet Shop Boys and Paul McCartney, was canceled in March as the virus began to sweep the U.K.

Father and daughter Michael and Emily Eavis thanked fans “for your incredible continued support and let's look forward to better times ahead.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Khattar directs officials to prepare scheme for rehabilitation of slums

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed officials on Thursday to prepare a comprehensive scheme for the rehabilitation of urban slums in Haryana to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure housing for all by 202...

Tennis-Brazilian umpire 'recovering well' after hospitalisation in Melbourne

Tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes was recovering well after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday while in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of next months Australian Open, the ATP Tour said on Thursday.The mens governing body said Bernardes ill...

Nadda arrives in Lucknow on two-day visit

BJP president J P Nadda arrived here on Thursday to hold discussions with party office-bearers in the state, where the assembly polls will be held next year. Nadda, who was scheduled to arrive at 1.30 pm, reached late in the evening due to ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street hovers near record highs after Biden bounce

Wall Streets main indexes hovered near record highs on Thursday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine rollouts under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a weakening labor market recove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021