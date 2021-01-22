Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for virus

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has tested positive for the coronavirus, saying he has experienced some symptoms.The Argentine had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected.I had some symptoms and Im following doctors orders for recovery. AP SSCSSC

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 22-01-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 10:26 IST
Man City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for virus

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has tested positive for the coronavirus, saying he has experienced some symptoms.

The Argentine had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected.

''I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone,'' Aguero wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Aguero, City’s record scorer, has started only three matches this season. He missed the end of last season and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery in June.

His return was then complicated by a hamstring injury in October, and he later experienced further discomfort in his knee.

After a series of substitute appearances, Aguero had been expected to return to the starting line-up in City's FA Cup match against Birmingham this month but was then told to isolate.

He has been unavailable for the last four games. AP SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-Ainslie may look to scratch Sunday race if Challenger Series final spot secured

INEOS Team UK skipper Ben Ainslie said he will have to decide whether to take on Luna Rossa again on Sunday or propose the race be scratched if they have already secured a spot in the Challenger Series final by beating the Italians a day ea...

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday it would block its search engine in Australia if the government proceeds with a new code that would force it and Facebook Inc to pay media companies for the right to use their content. Googles threat esca...

SVP Global Q3 Results exceeds Expectations, Consolidated QoQ PAT up 35%

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 22, 2021 PRNewswire -- SVP Global Ventures Limited has declared its unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Nine month ended December 31, 2020Consolidated Result Highlights Revenue for Q3FY21 stood at Rs. 371 crs as...

Karen Gillan confirms Nebula will be back in 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Actor Karen Gillan is set to reprise her Guardians of the Galaxy role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project Thor Love And Thunder.The Scottish actor, who has played intergalactic warrior Nebula in two Guardians of the Galaxy mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021