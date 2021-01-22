Left Menu
Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Ever since Masashi Kishimoto has overtaken the Boruto manga series, the entire fanbase is looking forward to the storyline. Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

The recent release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 54 highly excited the manga lovers across the world. However, they are little bit disappointed after learning that Boruto Chapter 55 will be about after a hiatus of exact one month. Read further to know what you can see in the next chapter.

Boruto Chapter 55 will be out in the mid of February. The spoilers are yet to be revealed and the manga enthusiasts will have to wait for it.

The imminent Boruto Chapter 55 preview tease that Code has now access to the ten tails and his latest position will be updated soon. The readers can also find Code and Amado backstabbing Boruto and the gang. They can be seen destroying the Konoha village for their personal gain.

The popular Twitter user, Abdul Zoldyck has recently shared the release date of Boruto Chapter 55 over Twitter. Here's what Zoldyck tweeted:

On the other hand, V-Jump magazine has released a promotional card, and its preview reveals in this way: What did Boruto and Kawaki see after their fierce battle with Isshiki? A super Japanese ninja star with Karma- Uzumaki Boruto! At the mercy of karma, Boruto & Kawaki's fate enters a new chapter. What awaits them when they return to their village?

Boruto Chapter 55 is expected to be released on February 20, 2021. The raw scans will be leaked online around two to three days before the original release. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

