Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Game of Thrones’ prequel series ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’ in the works at HBO

HBO is developing a series adaptation of George R R Martins Tales of Dunk and Egg, a prequel to the events of Game of Thrones. The combined version of the three books was published in 2015 under the title A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.No writer or talent is currently on board the project.If the series is locked, it would be the second Game of Thrones prequel to make it to screen.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-01-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 11:08 IST
'Game of Thrones’ prequel series ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’ in the works at HBO

HBO is developing a series adaptation of George R R Martin's “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” a prequel to the events of “Game of Thrones''. According to Variety, the one-hour show would be based on the series of fantasy novellas which follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of “A Song of Ice and Fire.” Martin has penned three novellas in the “Tales of Dunk and Egg” series -- “The Hedge Knight” (1998), “The Sworn Sword” (2003) and “The Mystery Knight” (2010). The combined version of the three books was published in 2015 under the title “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”.

No writer or talent is currently on board the project.

If the series is locked, it would be the second “Game of Thrones” prequel to make it to screen. The network is currently working on “House of the Dragon,” which is slated to premiere in 2022. ''House of the Dragon'' will document the buildup to the Targaryen civil war in Westeros that is known as the Dance of Dragons.

HBO had also announced a prequel penned by Jane Goldman and featuring Naomi Watts but the project was passed over in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Intel sees mix of internal, foundry manufacturing; FT says quarterly results hacked

The incoming chief executive of IntelCorp said on Thursday that most of the companys 2023 products will be made in the companys factories but outlined a dual-track future in which Intel will lean more heavily on outside factories. Shares ro...

Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas become first strategic investors in IGX

Adani Total Gas and Torrent Gas -- with stakes in both upstream and downstream hydrocarbon value chain -- have acquired five per cent equity stake each in Indian Gas Exchange IGX. Indias first authorised gas exchange envisions to play a key...

UPDATE 2-Syrian air defenses confront "Israeli aggression" in Hama - state media

Syrian air defenses confronted early on Friday an Israeli aggression in the governorate of Hama, state media said, after reporting that explosions were heard there.Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria in recent years agai...

Shark may have seized Australian snorkeler, police say

A man who went missing while snorkelling off the Australian coast may have been taken by a shark, authorities said on Friday, after a search operation found pieces of diving equipment. The man went missing late on Thursday while snorkelling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021