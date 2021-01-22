Left Menu
Megan Thee Stallion denies Tory Lanez charges were dropped

Megan Thee Stallion slammed reports that claimed she dropped charges filed against Tory Lanez in a forthcoming legal dispute over his supposed shooting of the 'Savage' rapper the previous summer.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:12 IST
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megan Thee Stallion slammed reports that claimed she dropped charges filed against Tory Lanez in a forthcoming legal dispute over his supposed shooting of the 'Savage' rapper the previous summer. The 25-year-old rapper tweeted on Thursday (local time), "You all can't tell when s**t counterfeit news? You all actually don't see an ABUSER picking with me? The principal court date got pushed back bc of the initiation however I can hardly wait until the MF FACTS come out!"

She added in what seems like a message to 28-year-old Lanez, "B***h you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B****H YOU GOING TO JAIL." In a different tweet, Megan said, "Now IM GETTING ANNOYED ! Quit BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Envision how I feel waking each day seeing individuals LIE and transform my injury into a joke? That entire group sorts out approaches to make a question with my story consistently and the media gobbles it up."

Different sources confirmed to Page Six that the court date was rescheduled in light of Inauguration Day. The original date was for Wednesday, however, it got pushed back to February 25. Lanez's representative disclosed to Page Six, "The bogus report came from a d-list blogger (I can't discover their contact) that doesn't have the foggiest idea how to peruse a court docket. The preliminary was pushed back because of introduction security reasons at all town halls. So no, we didn't have anything to do with it."

A different source additionally explained to Page Six that it isn't Megan's place to drop the charges since she isn't the person who documented them in any case. "The LA County District Attorney's office documented the charges against him, not Megan, so no one but they could drop the charges," a source exclusively revealed to Page Six. "Be that as it may, actually he should manage the outcomes of his activities."

The 'Savage' singer has over and over again blamed Lanez on social media for shooting her after a contest in July. But, Lanez has maintained that he is blameless. In November, the 'Luv' rapper Lanez pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces up to 22 years and eight months in jail if convicted. (ANI)

