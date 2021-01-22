Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition introduced in India; packs start from Rs 89

Amazon on Friday announced the launch of its worldwide first Prime Video Mobile Edition, a single-user mobile-only plan providing SD quality video streaming to consumers, in India.

Prime Video provides access to thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood including Indian produced Amazon Original series such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series including Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and movies such as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and My Spy.

Amazon Prime Video has collaborated with Bharti Airtel, aka Airtel, for the first roll-out of Prime Video Mobile Edition in India, making high-quality entertainment accessible to hundreds of millions of Airtel customers.

As part of the launch, all Airtel customers on bundled pre-paid packs can avail a 30-day free trial by signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number.

Subsequently, they can purchase the following pre-paid packs on the Airtel Thanks app at over one million Airtel stores across India:

Rs 89: Prime Video Mobile Edition for 28 days and 6GB data

Rs 299: Prime Video Mobile Edition, unlimited calling, 1.5 GB per day, for 28 days

Rs 131: Amazon Prime membership for 30 days with full Prime Video access, free fast delivery and unlimited ad-free music and other Prime benefits

Rs 349: Amazon Prime membership with full Prime Video access, free fast delivery and unlimited ad-free music and other Prime benefits along with unlimited calling and 2GB per day for 28 days

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India, said, "over the last 4 years, Prime Video has become the country's most loved premium streaming service with viewership coming from over 4,300 towns and cities. We believe that the Mobile Edition plan will further accelerate Prime Video's adoption in India and allow an even larger number of customers to access our popular entertainment content. This initiative for Amazon is designed not just to give customers more choice (of plans) but also easy access to subscribe to Prime Video along with mobile data plans. We are happy to collaborate with Airtel as our first partner in India for Prime Video Mobile Edition."