Singer-songwriter Adele and her estranged husband Simon Konecki have reached an agreement on their divorce settlement, nearly two years after their split.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:21 IST
Adele, Simon Konecki reach divorce settlement nearly two years after split
Adele. Image Credit: ANI

Singer-songwriter Adele and her estranged husband Simon Konecki have reached an agreement on their divorce settlement, nearly two years after their split. According to E! News, the duo has agreed to terms on a divorce settlement that was filed with the court on January 15. However, the document has not been entered or signed by a judge to officially dissolve their marriage yet.

The estranged couple will finalise their divorce as soon as the judge in the case signs off on the judgment package, which needs to happen within the next six months, as per the publication. The duo, who share eight-year-old son Angelo, first announced their split in April 2019 following seven years together. "Adele and her partner have separated," the singer's representative announced in a statement to US Magazine at the time of the separation announcement.

"They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment," the rep had added. In May 2020, a source told PEOPLE that Adele and Simon have been living across the street from each other in L.A. as they co-parent their child amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Adele and Simon made their relationship public in January 2012. Six months later, the Grammy winner announced that she was pregnant. The 'Hello' singer and Simon welcomed their son on October 19, 2012. The two married in December 2016, however, she managed to keep the news private for a few months.

This was Simon's second marriage. He was previously married to stylist Clary Fisher from 2004 to 2008, and they have a daughter. Meanwhile, Adele, who has been extremely low-key about her private life, was rumoured to be dating British rapper Skepta after they exchanged some flirty Instagram messages in June 2020. However, the singer cleared the air surrounding the dating rumors with an Instagram post on Oct. 28, 2020, that expressed her gratitude for hosting 'Saturday Night Live'.

"Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers, and producers," she wrote. She concluded the message with, "I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year [black heart emoji]." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

