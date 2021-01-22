Mathura court adjourns until Feb 19 hearing on plea seeking removal of mosque

A Mathura court has adjourned until February 19 the hearing of a plea filed by five plaintiffs seeking removal of a mosque near a temple here which the devouts believe marks the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh on Friday said the court, while adjourning the hearing, directed the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Sunni Central Waqf Board to submit their written statement on February 19.

The suit is related to the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque which is claimed to have been built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna within the 13.37 acre land of Katra Keshav Deo temple here.

It has demanded annulment of an earlier Mathura court ruling ratifying a land deal between the Shahi Masjid Idgah Management committee and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.

