Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Rogue One' star Alan Tudyk not returning for 'Andor' S1

Actor Alan Tudyk has said that he wont be featuring in the first season of upcoming Star Wars spin-off series Andor.The show, which will debut on the streamer Disney Plus next year, will see actor Diego Luna return as the titular rebel spy and the cocky daredevil who helped Felicity Jones Jyn Erso steal the Death Star plans in the hit 2016 film Rogue One A Star Wars Story.During a conversation with Collider, Tudyk revealed that his character of droid K-2SO will not be included in season ones storyline.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-01-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 10:52 IST
'Rogue One' star Alan Tudyk not returning for 'Andor' S1

Actor Alan Tudyk has said that he won't be featuring in the first season of upcoming ''Star Wars'' spin-off series ''Andor''.

The show, which will debut on the streamer Disney Plus next year, will see actor Diego Luna return as the titular rebel spy and the cocky daredevil who helped Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso steal the Death Star plans in the hit 2016 film ''Rogue One: A Star Wars Story''.

During a conversation with Collider, Tudyk revealed that his character of droid K-2SO will not be included in season one's storyline. ''They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there ... I'm going to be in the show.

''It's just that the story that (showrunner Tony Gilroy) is telling doesn't involve K-2SO until later on... I can't be too specific, but I can definitely say that I'm not going to be in the first season,'' Tudyk said.

Created by Jared Bush, ''Andor'' will also feature Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O'Reilly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Weak data, earnings drag stocks lower; oil falls

A gauge of stocks across the world slipped from record highs on Friday and the dollar edged up against a basket of peers as weak economic data and underwhelming earnings drove investors to reverse some recent risky bets.Oil prices fell to e...

COVID-19 triggers antibodies from previous coronavirus infections, says study

People with COVID-19 may rely on antibodies created during infections from earlier coronaviruses to help fight the disease, says a new study that may partially explain the difference in symptom severity between old and young patients.The st...

Mira Furlan passes away at 65

Actor Mira Furlan, best known for her roles in the television series Lost and Babylon 5, has passed away. She was 65 when she breathed her last. According to Fox News, Furlans Twitter handle confirmed the sad news of her demise on Thursday ...

Tom Hanks-starrer 'Bios' to release in August

Veteran actor Tom Hanks upcoming sci-fi feature Bios has been delayed by four months.A Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment production, the movie was scheduled to open in the US theatres on April 16 this year but will now release on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021