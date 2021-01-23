One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

The gap between One Punch Man Chapter 139 and the previous 138 is almost three weeks. And this is really a cause of disappointment among the global manga enthusiasts. They still need to wait for a week to be amused with One Punch Man Chapter 139.

The protagonist, Saitama will make an appearance in One Punch Man Chapter 139 as he was teased in Chapter 138. The ultimate battle between Saitama and God is going to be the final fight in the imminent chapter. Blast is also fully introduced in the manga, hence the manga is a tad confusing currently.

According to BlockToro, One Punch Man Chapter 139 may show that Saitama is somehow stuck in some side plot as there is no way the caped baldy will finish the main villain in one shot. The manga lovers can also find God and Saitama do not cross paths at this moment and the fight is saved for later.

The matter of mystery box is likely to be popped up in One Punch Man Chapter 139. Blast and God seem to have some sort of connection. Drive Knight can betray Genos in the upcoming chapter as their union will work for a long time.

On the other hand, Psykorochi fight is finally over and we can now move on to other things. Murata has surely planned something amazing to make sure the webcomic is adapted and yet the storyline looks fresh enough.

One Punch Man Chapter 139 is likely to be out on Sunday, January 31, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

