Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-01-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 12:47 IST
One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end
The matter of mystery box is likely to be popped up in One Punch Man Chapter 139. Image Credit: Image Credit:Facebook / One Punch Man

The gap between One Punch Man Chapter 139 and the previous 138 is almost three weeks. And this is really a cause of disappointment among the global manga enthusiasts. They still need to wait for a week to be amused with One Punch Man Chapter 139.

The protagonist, Saitama will make an appearance in One Punch Man Chapter 139 as he was teased in Chapter 138. The ultimate battle between Saitama and God is going to be the final fight in the imminent chapter. Blast is also fully introduced in the manga, hence the manga is a tad confusing currently.

According to BlockToro, One Punch Man Chapter 139 may show that Saitama is somehow stuck in some side plot as there is no way the caped baldy will finish the main villain in one shot. The manga lovers can also find God and Saitama do not cross paths at this moment and the fight is saved for later.

The matter of mystery box is likely to be popped up in One Punch Man Chapter 139. Blast and God seem to have some sort of connection. Drive Knight can betray Genos in the upcoming chapter as their union will work for a long time.

On the other hand, Psykorochi fight is finally over and we can now move on to other things. Murata has surely planned something amazing to make sure the webcomic is adapted and yet the storyline looks fresh enough.

One Punch Man Chapter 139 is likely to be out on Sunday, January 31, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction to e-commerce websites to display product MRP, seller details

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to e-commerce websites to prominently display names of manufacturer, country of origin and MRP of products sold on their platforms.The petition, which is likely to come up for...

MP govt forms SIT to probe minor rape victim's death

The Madhya Pradesh government hasformed a Special Investigation Team SIT of police to probethe death of a 17-year-old rape victim who allegedly took anoverdose of sleeping pills at a shelter home earlier thisweek, an official said on Saturd...

Norway's capital tightens lockdown to combat more contagious virus variant

Norways capital Oslo and nine neighbouring municipalities will impose some of their toughest lockdown measures yet after an outbreak of a more contagious coronavirus variant, first identified in Britain, the government said on Saturday.Shop...

Russia reports 20,921 new coronavirus cases, 559 deaths

Russia on Saturday reported 20,921 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,668 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,698,273.Authorities also reported an additional 559 deaths, raising the official total to 68,971....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021