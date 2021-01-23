Left Menu
QUOTES-He got anyone to talk: reactions to the death of TV personality Larry King

Reactions to the death of U.S. TV and radio personality Larry King: NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO: "Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:07 IST
QUOTES-He got anyone to talk: reactions to the death of TV personality Larry King
"RIP Larry King.. one of the only talk show hosts who let you talk. Legendary." ITV PRESENTER PIERS MORGAN Image Credit: Flickr

Reactions to the death of U.S. TV and radio personality Larry King: NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO:

"Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who becomes a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way. New York sends condolences to his family and many friends." NBC NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT STEVE KORNACKI:

"Larry King was a radio and TV legend with an insatiable curiosity about people and a real sense of humour. He could get anyone talking, from Hollywood stars to the guy on the corner. In the 1990s, Larry King Live even became the most important show in American politics. RIP." ACTOR KIRSTIE ALLEY

"RIP Larry King.. one of the only talk show hosts who let you talk. Legendary." ITV PRESENTER PIERS MORGAN

"Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was 'like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.' (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer."

