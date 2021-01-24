Left Menu
IFFI felicitates Zeenat Aman, Ravi Kishan at closing ceremony

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday felicitated senior actor Zeenat Aman and actor Ravi Kishan at the closing ceremony of the festival in Panaji, Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 24-01-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 19:34 IST
IFFI felicitates Zeenat Aman, Ravi Kishan at closing ceremony
Actors Zeenat Aman and Ravi Kishan being felicitated at closing ceremony of IFFI (Image Source: PIB). Image Credit: ANI

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday felicitated senior actor Zeenat Aman and actor Ravi Kishan at the closing ceremony of the festival in Panaji, Goa. While Aman was felicitated by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Kishan was honoured by the Secretary of Higher Education Amit Khare.

Khare presented a stole and an IFFI trophy to Kishan during the closing ceremony. The pictures were shared on the official Twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB). "Actor @ravikishann being felicitated at the Closing Ceremony of #IFFI51 #IFFIGoa," PIB tweeted along with the pictures.

On the other hand, the Chief Guest of the festival, Aman was presented with a bouquet of flowers, and an IFFI trophy by lawmaker and singer Babul Supriyo and the chief minister of Goa. "Chief Guest of the #IFFI51 Closing Ceremony, Zeenat Aman being felicitated by Chief Minister of Goa, @DrPramodPSawant #IFFIGoa," PIB tweeted.

The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) began in Goa on January 16 and was closed on Sunday. The nine-day film festival featured various remarkable movies directed by renowned filmmakers worldwide. As per reports, the festival also honoured 28 prominent artists who passed away in 2020, including Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Soumitra Chatterjee, and Chadwick Boseman by screening their movies, 'Paan Singh Tomar', 'Kedarnath', 'Bobby', 'Charulata' and '42', respectively.

Nearly 224 films were lined-up for screening under different sections this year. Director Tushar Hiranandani's female-centric film 'Saand Ki Aankh', starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles was the opening film at the Panorama section of the revered film festival. IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 annually, was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Theatres worldwide were forced to shut down last year, which marked a major change in the entertainment industry due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. With theatres and other public places being shut, various streaming platforms gained more viewers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

