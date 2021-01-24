Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sara Ali Khan stuns in multi-coloured bikini, enjoys floating breakfast during trip

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently on a vacation in Maldives, on Sunday enjoyed a floating breakfast in a private pool of the famous tourist attraction.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 19:54 IST
Sara Ali Khan stuns in multi-coloured bikini, enjoys floating breakfast during trip
Actor Sara Ali Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently on a vacation in Maldives, on Sunday enjoyed a floating breakfast in a private pool of the famous tourist attraction. Sara, who made her acting debut with 'Kedarnath' co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her trip. The new pictures feature the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor donning a multi-coloured bikini and enjoying her floating breakfast.

In one of the pictures, the actor is also seen soaking in the sun at the beach. The chirpy queen, who is known for her funny poems, used her skills to pen down yet another poetry for the caption of the post. "When Sister Sara fears post binge bloat, Brother Iggy says 'at least fatty will float,'" the 25-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

"Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat, And to reward myself I will consume this entire boat #FloatBeforeBloat," she added. The 'Coolie No.1' actor had gone to Maldives for a vacation earlier this week with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian police to let protesting farmers into New Delhi on Republic Day -official

Police in Indias capital New Delhi will allow thousands of protesting farmers to drive through the city after this weeks Republic Day military parade, despite security concerns, a senior official said on Sunday. The police statement comes a...

Hertha Berlin fires coach Labbadia, general manager

Hertha Berlin fired coach Bruno Labbadia and general manager Michael Preetz on Sunday after a poor run of form left the big-spending club near the Bundesliga relegation zone.Labbadia spent nine months in charge and becomes the fourth perman...

BRIEF-User Reports Indicate Reddit Is Having Problems - Downdetector

Jan 24 Reuters - USER REPORTS INDICATE REDDIT IS HAVING PROBLEMS - DOWNDETECTOR Source text httpsbit.ly3a3mhqE...

Plan afoot to build 1 lakh Maha police housing units: Deshmukh

The Maharashtra State PoliceHousing and Welfare Corporation will construct one lakhquarters for police personnel, home minister Anil Deshmukhsaid on Sunday.Speaking at the inauguration of a DGP camp office andpolice residential units in Nag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021