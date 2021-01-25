Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83; 'The Marksman' captures top spot with $2 million and more

Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87 Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died aged 87, his media company said in a statement on Saturday.

Entertainment News Roundup: Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83; 'The Marksman' captures top spot with $2 million and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87

Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died aged 87, his media company said in a statement on Saturday. King had been hospitalized in Los Angeles with a COVID-19 infection, according to several media reports. He died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Ora Media, a television production company founded by King, said in a post on Twitter.

South African jazz 'giant' Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83

South Africa jazz trombonist and composer Jonas Gwangwa, whose music powered the anti-apartheid struggle, died on Saturday aged 83, the presidency said. President Cyril Ramaphosa led the tributes to the legendary musician who was nominated for an Oscar for the theme song of the 1987 film "Cry Freedom".

Box Office: 'The Marksman' captures top spot with $2 million, bleak times for movie theaters

Pray for movie theaters. "The Marksman," a Liam Neeson thriller from Open Road, held onto first place for the second weekend in a row, grossing just over $2 million. The film has grossed $61 million after 10 days of release.

Latest News

'Get out Bolsonaro!' say ex-supporters in Brazil as COVID-19, vaccines weigh

Meggy Fernandes voted for Jair Bolsonaro in Brazils 2018 presidential election, attracted by the far-right former army captains promise to shake up a hidebound political establishment mired in endless graft scandals.But after watching him j...

Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot

Portugals centre-right President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa won a second term on Sunday, exit polls showed, in an election marked by strict health and safety rules as the country battles a crippling third wave of coronavirus contagion. Polls b...

Biden speaks with France's Macron, seeks to strengthen ties

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing his desire to strengthen bilateral ties, the White House said, as Biden made the traditional ally one of the first countries contacted during his ini...

Greece detects 32 cases of UK coronavirus variant

Greece has detected 32 cases of the British variant of COVID-19, health authorities said on Sunday, with the countrys Network of Genomic Monitoring planning more intensive checks in the coming weeks for the potentially more deadly virus. La...
