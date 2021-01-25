Prison School Season 2: Will boys become comfortable in girl's school?

Prison School is always a highly demanding Japanese manga series enthusiasts have been waiting for five years. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Prison School Season 2. However, there is no update from the creators.

The anime received many positive reviews from the critics. Prison School Season 1 was premiered on July 11, 2015 and wrapped up on September 26, 2015. The first season did not cover the full stories written in the manga. The story is based on the manga written and illustrated by Akira Hiramoto, Prison School 2 is always a dream to Tsutomu Mizushima, the anime director.

Fans may not be knowing that over 13 million copies of the manga have been sold as of March 2018. Prison School was one of two winners of the Best General Manga award alongside Gurazeni at the 37th Kodansha Manga Award. Consequently, there is hope for making Prison School season 2.

Prison School Season 1 mainly focused on the problems and issues of five boys in a girl's institute. The strictest girls academies in Tokyo had decided to admit boys and Kiyoshi Fujino a newly admitted discovered that he and his four friends Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, Jōji Nezu, and Reiji Andō are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute. They receive a final warning as they were caught doing voyeurism in the school's bathing area. Prison School Season 2 may show the boys becoming comfortable and adjust to the decorum maintained by the institute.

According to the manga series, Prison School Season 2 will surely see the characters Kiyoshi Fujino, Takehito Morokuzu, Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, Joji Nezu, and Reiji Ando will be played by Taishi Nakagawa, Tokio Emoto, Masato Yano, Daiki Miyagi, and Galigali Galixon respectively.

However, the creators are yet to confirm the making of prison School Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the anime series.

