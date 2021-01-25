Left Menu
Parineeti Chopra excited about 'The Girl On The Train' being rated most awaited film on IMDb

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is feeling over the moon as her upcoming outing titled 'The Girl On The Train' has been voted as the most awaited film of the season on IMDb by users.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:34 IST
Poster of 'The Girl On The Train' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Kill Dil' actor is thrilled that her movie is being eagerly awaited by so many people. Parineeti is confident that the movie will thoroughly entertain the audience and hopes that the highly anticipated trailer will create an even larger impact than her much-appreciated teaser.

The 32-year-old actor, who has garnered immense appreciation for her transformation into a battered woman for the film said, "I'm excited as well as nervous that with the teaser drop of the film TGOTT has been rated the most awaited film! I just hope that even after the trailer and after watching the film people give it as much love as they gave the teaser." The upcoming film is an official adaptation of actor Emily Blunt's Hollywood flick that was released back in 2016. It will feature Parineeti as Meera, who will be essaying the role played by Emily in the original.

In the film's Bollywood adaptation, Parineeti plays the eponymous girl taking the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets. The movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth, and others. It is being helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta and bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on February 26.

Meanwhile, Parineeti will also be seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Saina', the biographical movie of badminton player, Saina Nehwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

