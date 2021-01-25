Left Menu
Here's when SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' will release, makers drop new poster

The release date of ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-talked-about film 'RRR' has finally been announced. The magnum opus is all set to hit the screens on October 13, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:08 IST
New poster of 'RRR', Image source: Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

The release date of ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-talked-about film 'RRR' has finally been announced. The magnum opus is all set to hit the screens on October 13, 2021. The makers of the film, along with sharing the release date, also dropped a new poster of the movie. The upcoming movie stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

A tweet from the film's official Twitter handle read, "This October 13, witness Fire and Water come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before. The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS." Alia also shared the announcement on the micro-blogging website, writing, "Get ready for RRR, in cinemas on 13.10.2021."

The intriguing poster features actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan riding a motorcycle and a horse respectively while marching towards something. Ram Charan can be seen in a formal look with suspenders. On the other hand, Jr NTR can be seen dressed in kurta pajama. Earlier in the day, the makers of the highly-anticipated project had shared a tweet along with the team regarding an interesting announcement of the film. 'RRR' also features actor Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

Alia, who is making her Telugu debut with 'RRR', started shooting for the film a few weeks back in Hyderabad. In the film, Alia has been reportedly paired opposite Ram Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Olivia. 'RRR' will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. (ANI)

