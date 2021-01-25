Matthew Perry introduces new pooch to fans, asks 'who's cuter?'

Left Menu
Almost two months after getting engaged to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry has now welcomed a new puppy into his life.

Updated: 25-01-2021
Image Credit: ANI

Almost two months after getting engaged to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry has now welcomed a new puppy into his life. Perry who used to portray the beloved character of Chandler Bing in the famous 90's sitcom introduced his fans to his new pet on Instagram on Sunday (local time).

The 51-year-old actor shared a picture of himself holding his adorable brown coloured doodle mix puppy in his arms. Introducing his new furry friend to his friend, the 'Friends' actor asked them who looks cuter and also asked them to not "answer that."

"This is me and @alfreddoodleperry. Who's cuter? Don't answer that. Perry instantly created an Instagram account for his pooch who he has named as Alfred. The followers on Alfred's account shot up to 77 thousand by Monday (local time).(ANI)

