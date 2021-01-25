Left Menu
Senior officers must attend R-Day event at Rajpath or face action: govt

It is all the more important, therefore, that the officers who are invited attend the ceremony as part of their duty.You may suitably advise all officers of your ministry department, who are invited to the Republic day ceremony at Rajpath, to attend the function.

Updated: 25-01-2021 20:24 IST
The government has conveyed to all officers, who have been invited to attend the Republic Day ceremony at Rajpath, to compulsorily attend the event and warned that a serious view would be taken against those who fail to do so.

In a communication to all secretary rank officers of the central government, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the seating capacity at the official function at Rajpath has been decreased to just 25 per cent of the original capacity.

In his letter, Gauba said the Republic Day ceremony at Rajpath is an important national function held every year on January 26 and considering the importance of the ceremony, it is expected that all the officers, who are invited, attend the event.

''In view of social distancing requirements imposed due to COVID-19, the seating capacity this year has been decreased to 25 per cent of the original capacity. It is all the more important, therefore, that the officers who are invited attend the ceremony as part of their duty.

''You may suitably advise all officers of your ministry/ department, who are invited to the Republic day ceremony at Rajpath, to attend the function. You may also like to caution them that a serious view would be taken of their absence on this occasion,'' the letter said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salutes from the armed forces, police, paramilitary forces and others at the Republic day function. The armed forces will display various tanks, missiles and other equipment which will be followed by a vibrant parade comprising tableaux from different states and cultural dances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministerial colleagues, MPs and other dignitaries will attend the event.

There will be no chief guest in this year's function as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was invited to attend it, had cancelled his visit due to the growing health crisis in the UK.

