PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:27 IST
Michael Cyril Creighton joins 'Dexter' revival series

Actor Michael Cyril Creighton, best known for ''Spotlight'' and ''Billions'', is set to star in a recurring role in Showtime's ''Dexter'' revival series.

The new limited series will see Michael C Hall return as the titular character Dexter Morgan, a conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department who moonlighted as a serial killer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Creighton will appear in seven episodes as Fred Jr, the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the small congregational church in town.

As per the official logline, the new show is set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura.

It sees the protagonist now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami.

Marcos Siega, who previously helmed nine episodes of the original series, is attached to direct six of the 10-episodes in the reboot. Clyde Phillips will also return as showrunner.

The revival also stars Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, and Jack Alcott.

In addition to Hall, Phillips and Siega, executive producers also include John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds.

Production on the reboot will begin in February in Massachusetts and the makers are eyeing to air the show later this year. ''Dexter'', the original series, ran from 2006 to 2013 for eight seasons.

