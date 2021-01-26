Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demi Lovata to headline NBC comedy 'Hungry'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 15:21 IST
Demi Lovata to headline NBC comedy 'Hungry'

Singer Demi Lovato is set to play the lead role in NBC's upcoming comedy ''Hungry''.

The single-camera comedy show is being written and executive produced by ''Will & Grace'' scribe Suzanne Martin, reported Deadline.

The series received a put pilot commitment from the network, meaning NBC will pay a penalty if it doesn't air.

It follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Lovato, who got her break in the Disney Channel’s ''Camp Rock'' franchise, will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills, and Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects are the other executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Study sheds light on in-flight transmission risk of coronavirus during long-haul travel

Despite diagnostic testing of passengers before the departure of international flights, instances of in-flight transmission of the novel coronavirus are likely, says a study that assessed people who travelled aboard a plane from Dubai to Ne...

Italy's Conte to resign, seek nod to form new coalition

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte was meeting Tuesday with his cabinet before heading to the presidential palace to offer his resignation after a key coalition ally pulled his partys support over Contes handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Con...

Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny being used by West to destabilise Russia - Putin ally

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being used by the West to try to destabilise Russia, a prominent hardliner and ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, saying he must be held to account for repeatedly breaking the law.Naval...

UPDATE 1-PharmaMar says paper in journal Science confirms drug's efficacy

Spanish pharmaceutical company PharmaMar said on Tuesday that peer review journal Science has published a paper that confirms its drug Plitidepsin has a potent preclinical efficacy against COVID-19.PharmaMars shares were up 13 at 98.5 euros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021