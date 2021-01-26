Left Menu
Development News Edition

LS Speaker inaugurates virtual Bharat Parv-2021

Various central institutes of Hotel Management and Indian Culinary Institute will also display culinary delight from across India by showcasing videos, recipes of cuisines, the culture and tourism minister said.The Ministry of Tourism organizes Bharat Parv every year since 2016 in front of the ramparts of the Red Fort during the Republic Day celebrations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 22:33 IST
LS Speaker inaugurates virtual Bharat Parv-2021

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Bharat Parv-2021 in the presence of Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Birla said the Bharat Parv offers a unique glimpse of India's cultural diversity. ''This event will provide an opportunity to know and understand the art, culture, food, clothing and traditions of the 28 states and eight Union territories of the country,'' said Birla.

To celebrate the spirit of India, the annual event of 'Bharat Parv' will this year be conducted on a virtual platform from January 26 to January 31.

Various Central ministries and other organisations, such as Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Development Commissioner Handlooms, among others will be displaying handicrafts, handlooms, music, dance, paintings, literary material and other features from all over the country, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

''Glimpses of Republic Day Parade and recorded performances of armed forces music bands shall also be available on this virtual platform. Various central institutes of Hotel Management and Indian Culinary Institute will also display culinary delight from across India by showcasing videos, recipes of cuisines,'' the culture and tourism minister said.

The Ministry of Tourism organizes Bharat Parv every year since 2016 in front of the ramparts of the Red Fort during the Republic Day celebrations. Observing that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed the greatest challenge for the tourism sector, Birla noted that despite the odds, the tourism sector has worked to turn this challenge into an opportunity. Emphasizing the potential of the tourism sector in India, he said it is the only area that provides the largest employment to people. Tourism and Culture Minister Patel said tourism was the most affected industry during the COVID-19 pandemic but a positive attitude and effective planning of the government is helping this industry to rebound in a magnificent way. ''The diverse culture of India is our great strength and we can introduce it to the world through tourism,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Amid outrage over flag incident, actor Deep Sidhu says did not remove tricolour, it was only a 'symbolic protest'

Amid a massive outrage over protesters hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort during the tractor rally on Republic Day, actor Deep Sidhu, who was present during the incident, sought to defend their action, saying they did not remove the ...

Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer

Recovery prospects for Europes coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU. UK...

UK will see 'quite a lot more' COVID deaths - England's Chief Medical Officer

Britain will see more deaths from coronavirus before a vaccination programme takes effect, Englands chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday after the countrys death toll exceeded 100,000.Unfortunately were going to see quite a lo...

'Extremists' in garb of food providers, 'insurrection' against govt: BJP leaders

As a tractor parade by farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws turned violent, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said those who were seen as annadata food providers for so many days have turned out to be extremists.On Twitter, Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021