'The Blacklist' gets season nine order from NBC

Crime thriller series ''The Blacklist'' has been renewed for season nine at NBC.

The news of the renewal comes after the show has aired three episodes of its eighth season, reported Variety.

The show features actor James Spader in the lead alongside Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, and Hisham Tawfiq.

It follows Raymond ''Red'' Reddington (Spader), one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives, as he helps the bureau to track down the most notorious criminals in the world.

The show hails from Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television. Spader, known for starring in movies such as ''Sex, Lies, and Videotape'', ''The Secretary'' and ''Avengers: Age of Ultron'', also serve as executive producer alongside John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone and Sean Hennen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)