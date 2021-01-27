Chadwick Boseman nominated for posthumous Independent Spirit Award

Late 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman has been nominated for a posthumous 2021 Independent Spirit Award. According to PEOPLE magazine, Boseman was on Tuesday revealed to be one of the nominees for the 36th iteration of the awards ceremony.

He has received a nod in the category of best male lead actor for epic performance in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' which was released in 2020. The George C Wolfe directorial marks Boseman's final film role. It is based on August Wilson's 1982 play that revolves around Ma Rainey (the mother of blues) and her experience with white management.

The Netflix-based film is set in Chicago in 1927 and it centers around the racial tension in the music world back in those times. Others who have been nominated in the category are Riz Ahmed for 'The Sound of Metal,' Steven Yeun for 'Minari,' Rob Morgan for 'Bull' and Adarsh Gourav for 'The White Tiger.'

According to PEOPLE magazine, the 36th Independent Spirit Awards have been scheduled to take place on April 22 and will broadcast live on IFC at 10 pm EST. Boseman passed away earlier last year on August 29 at an age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

The 'Da 5 Bloods,' actor did not reveal his cancer diagnosis throughout the four-year-long battle and continued working throughout. It was later revealed by his team only after his demise. (ANI)

