Varun Dhawan expresses gratitude to 'everyone' post marriage with Natasha Dalal

Nearly three days after tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their heartwarming wishes. The 'Badlapur' actor took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt note thanking everyone "from the bottom" of his heart.

"The last few days me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," the star tweeted. The 'Student of the Year' actor got hitched to Natasha on Sunday. The wedding was a private affair that took place at The Mansion House, an exotic beach resort, in Alibaug.

Varun and Natasha stunned in ivory ensembles for their big day, which was attended by close family members and friends. A few other celebrities including filmmaker Kunal Kohli and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also attended the wedding festivities. A number of other celebrities including Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Riteish Deshmukh showered the newlyweds with love and wishes on social media.

The couple reportedly knew each other since their school days. The two fell in love when they met at a music concert years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1', co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The actor will be next seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. (ANI)

