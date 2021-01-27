Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao honoured by Gold List for 'The White Tiger'

Left Menu

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav have received honourable mentions in the Gold List selections for their powerful performances in the insanely popular Netflix film 'The White Tiger.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:27 IST
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav have received honourable mentions in the Gold List selections for their powerful performances in the insanely popular Netflix film 'The White Tiger.' Priyanka has received the honourable mention in the category of the best supporting female actor, alongside other stars including Gong Li (Mulan) and Lea Salonga (Yellow Rose).

Meanwhile, Rajkummar has received a mention in the category of best supporting male actor. Other actors with honorable mentions in the category include Lucas Jaye (Driveways) and Tzi Ma (Mulan). Rajkummar, who seemed thrilled with the mention, took to his Twitter handle to share the news.

Adarsh, the breakout star of 2021, has received an honourable mention in the category of the best lead actor, alongside Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield) and Harry Shum Jr. (All My Life). 'The White Tiger' has also received an honourable mention in the Gold List in the category of Best Film, along with other movies including 'The Half of It' and 'Yellow Rose'.

'The White Tiger', directed by Ramin Bahrani, explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram (Adarsh), a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord named Ashok and his wife named Pinky played by Rajkummar and Priyanka respectively. Priyanka is also the executive producer of the film. Gold List is known to honour artists from the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) in the film industry every year. (ANI)

