Cannes 2021 film festival to take place July 6-17, say organisers

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:15 IST
The Cannes 2021 film festival will take place from July 6 to July 17 instead of May 11-22 as initially planned, organisers said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

