Cannes 2021 film festival to take place July 6-17, say organisers

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
A BJP leader in Bihar wason Wednesday shot at by unidentified assailants here,triggering a spat between the ruling party and the oppositionover alleged deterioration in the law and order situation.Azfar Shamsi, a spokesman of the state BJP ...
The office of Tunisias president has received a letter containing suspicious powder and is investigating the matter, a source there told Reuters on Wednesday.President Kais Saied did not open the letter and is in good health, the source sai...
White House special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry said on Wednesday that no issues the United States has with China will be traded for climate.Obviously we have serious differences with China... the issues of theft of intellectu...
The University of Oxford expects efficacy data from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine against the British variant of the novel coronavirus by next week, a lead scientist said on Wednesday at a virtual meeting of a U.S. CDC advisory panel.Sinc...