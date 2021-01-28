Rick and Morty Season 5: Development’s moving faster than before, working on Season 7 started

Rick and Morty Season 5 is in the process of creation. The series lovers across the world can recall what Dan Harmon, the co-creator said in March 2019 before the airing of Rick and Morty Season 4. He said during that time that he was working on the fifth season.

Rick and Morty Season 4 premiered on November 10, 2019 and consisted of 10 episodes. Season 5 was confirmed in July last year, as part of a long-term deal in May 2018 that ordered 70 new episodes over an unspecified number of seasons.

Production on Rick and Morty Season 5 seems to be moving quite faster than before. Dan Harmon said in a conversation with SyFy wire, "We're more on schedule than we've ever been. It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don't have this office environment anymore." In a conversation with Slash Film, the series' co-creator, Justin Roiland said that the team is already working on Season 7.

Dan Harmon also confirmed that work has commenced on Rick and Morty Season 7 of all things, indicating that things are happening smoothly. Spencer Grammer (the American actress who is best known for her roles as the voice of Summer Smith in the Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) said to the Talking Simpsons podcast that working-from-home is always an option for the show.

"We will continue to have pickups, we always do that for the show… I have a great closet, fully ready for an impromptu recording," Spencer Grammer opined.

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland said in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly that Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker than the previous seasons. "I think it's safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it's ever so long that it's ridiculous. I don't know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again," Harmon said.

Rick and Morty Season 5 doesn't have an official release date but is expected to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated television series.

Also Read: The Midnight Gospel Season 2's future revealed, Duncan Trussell's view on Chromatic Ribbon