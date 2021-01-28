Left Menu

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s future revealed, Duncan Trussell’s view on Chromatic Ribbon

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 28-01-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 10:49 IST
Image Credit: Facebook / The Midnight Gospel

Netflix is yet to renew The Midnight Gospel Season 2 but fans are ardently looking forward to it. The success of Season 1 was remarkable, which has created a huge demand for another season.

The Midnight Gospel's co-creator, Duncan Trussell earlier revealed his confidence on the renewal of Season 2. He said that he was hopeful for its renewal and further discussed the success of first season.

Duncan Trussell said in a discussion with Deadline, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

On review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the first season has an approval rating of 92 percent based on 26 reviews, with an average rating of 7.91/10. On Metacritic, the first season has a score of 82 out of 100, based on reviews from eight critics, indicating 'universal acclaim'.

Whenever The Midnight Gospel is renewed for Season 2, it will focus more into birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration etc. The second season will take the viewers into a deep cosmic journey. It will give importance to like before the core of consciousness or awareness meditation and living in the moment.

"Obviously, there is a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar… But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it's living on Netflix forever," Duncan Trussell opined.

"You know, we mapped out that world, and we barely, barely got into that world. But nothing you're seeing in that show — not a single word, not a single moment — was unintentional. It all connects to a really big history, and a very deep story," Duncan Trussell continued while giving hints on The Midnight Gospel Season 2.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is likely to have the same cast from Season 1 – Duncan Trussell as Clancy Gilroy, Phil Hendrie as Universe Simulator, Steve Little as Captain Byrce, Christiana P as Bobua, Joey 'Coco' Diaz as Chuck Charles, Maria Bamford as Butt Demon, Dong Lussenhop as Daniel Hoops, Johnny Pemberton as Cornelius, and Stephen Root as Bill Taft.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

