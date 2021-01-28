Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks boredom amid movie shoot in Assam, plays cricket with crew

Ayushmann Khurrana is a jack of all trades and his latest behind the scene shots where he is seen playing cricket amid the shoot on Thursday in Assam proves the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:31 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana playing cricket in between shoot (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Ayushmann Khurrana is a jack of all trades and his latest behind the scene shots where he is seen playing cricket amid the shoot on Thursday in Assam proves the same. The 'Andhadhun' star, who is currently shooting in North East for a new project hopped on to Instagram and shared a glimpse of how he eclipse with boredom during the shoots.

In the clips shared by him, he is seen striking a long shot while playing cricket with his crew members in the picturesque view of the Himalayas in the background. The third video snippet also captures a group of cute little children cheering for him. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "In between shots! #NorthEast".

Besides his acting and dancing skills, Ayushmann is also known for his writing skills. He often posts self-written poetry and proses on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He is currently shooting for director Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' in the titular city. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and is expected to release in 2021.

He will also feature in ' Doctor G'. Interestingly, the movie will mark Ayushmann's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

