Ethan Hawke to star in Scott Derrickson's 'Black Phone'

Hollywood star Ethan Hawke will be playing the lead role in director Scott Derricksons upcoming horror movie Black Phone.According to Variety, the movie is based on Joe Hills horror novella of the same name. Derrickson will co-write the screenplay with Robert Cargill.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-01-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 09:57 IST
Hollywood star Ethan Hawke will be playing the lead role in director Scott Derrickson's upcoming horror movie ''Black Phone''.

According to Variety, the movie is based on Joe Hill's horror novella of the same name. Derrickson will co-write the screenplay with Robert Cargill. The novella focuses on a dead cinephile, a lonely kid, an eight-foot-tall locust and a man locked in a basement stained with the blood of murdered children. There's also an old, disconnected telephone that rings at night with calls from the dead.

Derrickson and Cargill will also produce the film along with Blumhouse's Jason Blum.

Hill will serve as an executive producer.

Hawke most recently starred in Blumhouse’s Showtime series The Good Lord Bird'', which the actor also executive produced and co-wrote.

The actor will next star in filmmaker Robert Egger's ''The Northman'', co-starring Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard, and Abel Ferrara’s upcoming film ''Zeros and Ones''.

Timothee Chalamet in talks for Luca Guadagnino's 'Bones & All'

Call Me By Your Name team of actor Timothee Chalamet and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is set to return for new feature Bones All.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chalamet is in negotiations for the project along with actor Taylor Russell ...

WhatsApp users can now move chat history to Telegram: Here's how

Telegram has added the ability for users of other messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk to move their chat history - both individual chats and groups -including videos and documents to its platform.With this new feature, messa...

Hong Kong stocks firm, set for fourth monthly rise on mainland demand

Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday and were on track for their fourth consecutive month of gains, the longest winning streak since early 2019, as mainland buying hit a monthly record via the Stock Connect linking it and the Asian financial hub...

GRAPHIC-Huawei smartphone shipments plummet amid US sanctions

China smartphone shipments slipped 4 in the December quarter, data showed, as shipments at Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plunged due to U.S. sanctions on the Chinese firms chip and component suppliers. China market share for the company slumpe...
