Timothee Chalamet in talks for Luca Guadagnino's 'Bones & All'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-01-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 10:25 IST
''Call Me By Your Name'' team of actor Timothee Chalamet and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is set to return for new feature ''Bones & All''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chalamet is in negotiations for the project along with actor Taylor Russell of ''Waves'' fame.

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, which has been adapted by Dave Kajganich.

It follows Maren Yearly on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she's never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.

The project does not yet have a distributor but the filmmaker hopes to start production in April or May this year.

Guadagnino most recently directed HBO series ''We Are Who We Are'', featuring Jack Dylan Glazer and Jordan Kristine Seamon.

Chalamet will next star in two films— Wes Anderson's ''The French Dispatch'' and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic ''Dune''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

