Left Menu

Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi passes away

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal on Friday shared the news of the demise of Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi, who was a known entity in the Gujarati theatre and film industry sphere.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:20 IST
Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi passes away
Sharman Joshi (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal on Friday shared the news of the demise of Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi, who was a known entity in the Gujarati theatre and film industry sphere. The veteran actor took to his Twitter handle and broke the news about the demise of Arvind. He wrote "Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI."

Anil Sharma, the director of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' fame also tweeted his condolences to Sharman and other members of Arvind's family. He wrote 'V sad to hear about sad demise of Shree Arvind Joshi Ji ..My heartiest condolences to @TheSharmanJoshi n entire family .. RIP ' Apart from his work in Gujarati films, Arvind also acted in Bollywood films like 'Sholay', 'Ittefaq' and 'Apmaan Ki Aag'.

Arvind Joshi's son Sharman Joshi is also a well-known Bollywood actor who has worked in films like '3 Idiots', 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited', 'Rang De Basanti', among several others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tibetan culture advocate released after 5-year prison term

A Tibetan shopkeeper convicted of inciting separatism based on his comments in a New York Times documentary was released Friday after serving a five-year prison sentence, advocacy groups said.Tashi Wangchuks release was reported by the writ...

BARC designs first PPP Research Reactor for Nuclear Medicines production

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre BARC has evolved a design for the first PPP Research Reactor for production of Nuclear Medicines. The premier research organization of the Department of Atomic Energy DAE is ready to share the technology of pro...

Worried about power of social media companies: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is worried about the power of social media companies and called for creating a global mechanism to regulate them.Guterres, addressing a press conference on Thursday following his informal br...

Upton warns of mental illness due to extended stay in bio-bubble

Former India mental and conditioning coach Paddy Upton on Friday implored sports bodies across the globe, including the BCCI, to conduct extensive studies and prevent athletes from developing mental illnesses due to extended stay in bio-sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021