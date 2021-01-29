Left Menu

One Punch Man Chapter 139: How Psykos binds Tatsumaki, Blast vs God link can be revealed

One Punch Man Chapter 139: How Psykos binds Tatsumaki, Blast vs God link can be revealed
The imminent One Punch Man Chapter 139 can reveal the connection between Blast and God, solving some of the mystery surrounding the character. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man - The Strongest

The manga lovers were disappointed due to around three weeks gap between One Punch Man Chapter 138 and 139. However, their excitement is taking its height as they are coming close to the release of One Punch Man Chapter 139. Read further to know what interesting things fans can have in the upcoming chapter.

One Punch Man Chapter 139 can show many interesting things like Psykos psychically binding Tatsumaki just before landing her attack, consequently giving Orochi the opportunity to escape or fight back as he has hardly any strength left.

Psykos will deliver her attack in One Punch Man Chapter 139 and Orochi will immediately fuse with all the remaining blood cells from the spear Tatsumaki is about to deliver. According to BlockToro, since most of the players such as TTM, Darkshine, PPP, Atomic, are temporarily incapacitated by the battle, Drive Knight will escape with the sample.

The imminent One Punch Man Chapter 139 can reveal the connection between Blast and God, solving some of the mystery surrounding the character. God and Saitama do not cross paths at this moment and the fight is saved for later.

According to BlockToro, the upcoming One Punch Man Chapter 139 is likely to end with S-class getting desperate and Tatsumaki summoning her final energy to land a killing blow on Orochi ending him for good then the cadres will emerge like the webcomic.

One Punch Man Chapter 139 is likely to be out on Sunday, January 31, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

