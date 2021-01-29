Left Menu

One Piece Chapter 1002 gets title ‘Yonko vs New Generation’, spoilers discussed

One Piece Chapter 1002 gets title ‘Yonko vs New Generation’, spoilers discussed
The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1002 are already out on the web world alongside basic manga summary. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

We are quite closer to the release of One Piece Chapter 1002, and the manga lovers are quite excited about it. It's true they were a tad disappointed due to the hiatus after Chapter 1001's release, but they are also excited with the imminent chapter. Read more to know what you can have in the upcoming chapter.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1002 are already out on the web world alongside basic manga summary. The raw scans are expected to be out on January 29 or 30. The Korean sources have already leaked the spoilers for imminent chapters.

BlockToro gives the title of One Piece Chapter 1002 – 'Yonko vs New Generation'. The spoilers leaked on Reddit and other platforms are:

Kaido uses a new attack called "Great Wind".

Luffy uses a new attack called "Gomu Gomu no Kong Rifle" (the one that Korean leaker drew).

New Kid attack called "Slam Gibson".

Law uses "Gamma Knife".

New Killer attack is called "Kamaa Sonic", he attacks Kaidou with it.

New Big Mom attack called "Indra" (lightning attack), she attacks Killer.

Luffy uses "Gomu Gomu no Rhino Schneider" against Kaido.

Kaidou uses "Boro Breath" against Luffy but Zoro stops it with Kinemon's "Kitsunebiryuu: Homurasaki".

Kaidou senses Oden in Zoro's sword.

Big Mom uses a new lightning attack, lightning appears from everywhere.

Luffy is not affected from Big Mom's attack, she asks why and Luffy says "Because I'm rubber".

Kaidou hits Luffy with his "Bolo Breath" but it doesn't work.

Luffy uses a new attack called "Gomu Gomu no Kong Gatling" against Kaidou.

One Piece Chapter 1002 could either continue the Supernovas vs Yonkos fight or shift the focus to the rest of the matchups. According to BlockToro, it makes no sense to have two chapters in a row dedicated to a single fight, but then again it is one of the most epic battles to take place in the manga story.

There is a reason why Wano Arc continues to be thrilling in One Piece Chapter 1002. Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D Luffy and his comrades have engaged in a scuffle against Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido.

Kaido has been waiting for the Supernovas to give their best shots. He intentionally wants them to reveal all their powers after telling Big Mom he wants to see their full abilities.

One Piece Chapter 1002 is scheduled to be out on Sunday, January 31, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

