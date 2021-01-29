Left Menu

Boruto Chapter 55 spoilers: Code to unleash wrath of Ten Tails on Konoha village

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:57 IST
The upcoming Boruto Chapter 55 preview tease that Code has now access to the ten tails and his latest position will be updated soon. Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto:Naruto

The manga enthusiasts are a little disappointed after knowing that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has gone for a break before the release of Chapter 55. Let's have a look what you can have in the imminent chapter.

Boruto Chapter 55 can show Boruto using the space-time jutsu and everyone will return to the Konoha village. But Naruto is almost drained out of his life force and he will go comatose and need rest for some time. It gives an excellent opportunity to Code to attack the Konoha village with the Ten-Tails beast and destroy everything, BlockToro noted.

Code will unleash the wrath of the Ten Tails beast on Konoha village and the monster will destroy the entire village in Boruto Chapter 55. Code is such a mysterious character and it was previously hinted that he is waiting along with the karma (Ten Tails) for the ninjas back in the village.

The Twitter user, Abdul Zoldyck has recently shared the release date of Boruto Chapter 55 over Twitter.

V-Jump magazine recently released a promotional card, and its preview reveals in this way: What did Boruto and Kawaki see after their fierce battle with Isshiki? A super Japanese ninja star with Karma- Uzumaki Boruto! At the mercy of karma, Boruto & Kawaki's fate enters a new chapter. What awaits them when they return to their village?

The upcoming Boruto Chapter 55 preview tease that Code has now access to the ten tails and his latest position will be updated soon. The readers can also find Code and Amado backstabbing Boruto and the gang. They can be seen destroying the Konoha village for their personal gain.

Boruto Chapter 55 is likely to be released on February 20, 2021. The raw scans will be leaked online around two to three days before the original release. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

