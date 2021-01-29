Left Menu

Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' to release worldwide on May 13

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:21 IST
Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' to release worldwide on May 13

South megastar Chiranjeevi on Friday announced that his upcoming film “Acharya” will hit the theatres across the globe on May 13.

The Telugu action drama, directed by Koratala Siva, also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood. Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan, will be seen in a supporting role in the movie.

The 65-year-old star unveiled the teaser and announced the release date of the film on Twitter.

“#AcharyaOnMay13,” Chiranjeevi wrote.

In November last year Chiranjeevi had tested positive for COVID-19 before he resumed the shoot of ''Acharya'', production on which was halted due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown Filming on the movie is currently underway in Kokapet, Hyderabad.

The movie reportedly revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Presented by Surekha Konidela, the film is produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after J&J vaccine data

U.S. stock index were set to open lower on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment and added to worries over a growing standoff between hedge funds and retail investors.Shares of Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 in ...

All diplomats, staff safe: Israeli foreign ministry on blast outside its embassy in Delhi

The Israeli foreign ministry on Friday said all its diplomats and embassy staff are safe and sound following a blast outside its embassy in New Delhi.A minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens Delhi on ...

India's COVID-19 active cases tally contracts to 1.71 lakh; positivity rate drops to 5.50 pc

Sustaining a downward movement, the tally of Indias active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 1.71 lakh 1,71,686 which is just 1.60 per cent of the total infections, while the national cumulative positivity rate has fallen to 5.50 per cent, the ...

Andhra Panchayat polls: Don't vote for parties which supported farm laws, state Cong chief

As Gram Panchayat polls are around the corner, Andhra Pradesh Congress president Sake Sailajanath on Friday urged people not to vote for those parties which supported the three farm laws in the Parliament. Addressing the media here, he term...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021