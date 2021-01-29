Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' to release worldwide on May 13

South megastar Chiranjeevi on Friday announced that his upcoming film “Acharya” will hit the theatres across the globe on May 13.

The Telugu action drama, directed by Koratala Siva, also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood. Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan, will be seen in a supporting role in the movie.

The 65-year-old star unveiled the teaser and announced the release date of the film on Twitter.

“#AcharyaOnMay13,” Chiranjeevi wrote.

In November last year Chiranjeevi had tested positive for COVID-19 before he resumed the shoot of ''Acharya'', production on which was halted due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown Filming on the movie is currently underway in Kokapet, Hyderabad.

The movie reportedly revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Presented by Surekha Konidela, the film is produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

