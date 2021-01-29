Left Menu

'KGF Chapter 2' set to hit theatres this July

After teasing fans about the announcement of the release date on much-awaited film 'KGF Chapter 2' the makers finally revealed the Chapter 2 of KGF franchise will be hitting the theatres later this year on July 16.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:32 IST
'KGF Chapter 2' set to hit theatres this July
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After teasing fans about the announcement of the release date on much-awaited film 'KGF Chapter 2' the makers finally revealed the Chapter 2 of KGF franchise will be hitting the theatres later this year on July 16. Excel Entertainment took to Twitter and unveiled the big announcement of the release date.

"Rocky is back with #KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16," they tweeted. Along with the announcement, Excel Entertainment also shared a poster of the film, featuring Yash in a sleek look, sporting a beige blazer and matching pants while holding a rifle.

Earlier in the day, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt who will be essaying an essential role in the movie increased the audience's frenzy by sharing the news that the release date of 'KGF: Chapter 2' will be unveiled today. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay). Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the movie will also star Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon in the lead role.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron says he will visit Lebanon a third time, roadmap still on table - Al Arabiya

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Frances road map for Lebanon was still on the table and that he planned to make a third visit there, Al Arabiya television reported.Speaking at a media round table, he said the French plan was t...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouris district.Small arms were fired and shelling took place at about 6 pm.The Indian Army also retaliated. ANI...

Taliban visit Moscow, voice hope US will honour peace deal

After a round of talks in Moscow, the Taliban said Friday they expect the United States to fulfill its pledge to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by May.Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanikzai, who led the Taliban delegation that met with sen...

BRIEF-Ontario To Make COVID-19 Testing Mandatory For International Travellers Arriving At Pearson Airport - Globe And Mail

Jan 29 Reuters - ONTARIO TO MAKE COVID-19 TESTING MANDATORY FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVELLERS ARRIVING AT PEARSON AIRPORT - GLOBE AND MAIL Source text httpstgam.ca39uiELv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021