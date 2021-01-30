California's Coachella music festival canceled by local health authority

The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was the third time the outdoor event, one of the largest music festivals in the world, had been canceled because of the pandemic.

