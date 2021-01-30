Black Clover Chapter 280 set to be out on Jan 31, spoilers, leaks compilation revealed

The manga aficionados in Japan and across the world are highly excited as they are just a few hours behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 280. The latest spoilers for the upcoming chapter title 'Surging Disaster' are now available on the web world.

The spoiler prediction for Black Clover Chapter 280 reveal that the gates of Underworld will open further that will allow Dark Triad members to go inside. More powerful devils will come out of it. According to BlockToro, there are Magic Knights, Elves group with Ultimate Magic, Noelle and Asta on one side and hence the dark triad will also get support from the devils.

Zenon will be seen fighting with Yuno and demons start to attack the Clover Kingdom in Black Clover Chapter 280. It concludes with Asta still in the devil's ritual.

Here are the Black Clover Chapter 280 spoilers and leaks compilation (via BlockToro):

The devils are even stronger than dark triad members according to Nacht

Their names are Lilith and Nahemaa

The roots of Qliphoth tree drain mana from the world, and devils (akuma, 悪魔) pour from the Spade castle, demon(s) are back too (majin, 魔神)

The first gate opens and triad members can go 100%

Nacht wants to take down Morris but needs to deal with Lilith & Nahemaa

Nacht asks Plumede "die with me"

Zenon flexes on Yuno about who it is after all that'll die

Demon(s) attack Clover Kingdom (majin, 魔神)

Chapter 280 title: Surging disaster

Black Clover Chapter 280 is set to be out on Sunday, January 31, 2021. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

