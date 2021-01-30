Left Menu

Sara Gilbert, Leland Orser, Lyriq Bent board HBO Max pilot ‘Verbatim’

Actors J R Cacia and Kevin Dunn have also joined the project.The details of the roles of all the actors are being kept under wraps.Weiner serves as creator, director, and executive producer on Verbatim.Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock and Jackie Cohn, are also executive producing via their Red Hour Films along with New York Times Kathleen Lingo and Ken Druckerman as well as Banks Tarver and Kevin Vargas of LeftRight.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:58 IST
Sara Gilbert, Leland Orser, Lyriq Bent board HBO Max pilot ‘Verbatim’
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Actors Sara Gilbert, Leland Orser, Rob Huebel, Lyriq Bent and Tate Donovan have joined HBO Max pilot ''Verbatim''.

The anthology series is based on Brett Weiner's New York Times Op-Docs Series.

According to Variety, the pilot follows the story of the 2019 college admissions scandal. Actors J R Cacia and Kevin Dunn have also joined the project.

The details of the roles of all the actors are being kept under wraps.

Weiner serves as creator, director, and executive producer on "Verbatim".

Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock and Jackie Cohn, are also executive producing via their Red Hour Films along with New York Times' Kathleen Lingo and Ken Druckerman as well as Banks Tarver and Kevin Vargas of Left/Right. Scott Lochmus and Michelene Starnadori serve as producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BBL: Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS, asks Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System DRS to eradicate howlers. Stokes comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision fro...

Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...

Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28

Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections, authorities said.The Pakistan Civil Av...

We have one very happy girl here: Warner's daughter elated after getting Kohli's jersey

Australia opener David Warners daughter Indi Rae, who is a fan of India skipper Virat Kohli, had reasons to smile even though Australia lost the recently concluded Test series against India 2-1. Warner on Saturday shared a picture in which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021