Erica Oyama, Nahnatchka Khan developing 'Kate & Allie' reboot

''Kate & Allie'' reboot is in the works at NBC network with Erica Oyama and Nahnatchka Khan attached to develop the show. According to Deadline NBC's ''Young Rock'' writer Oyama will pen the reboot, with ''Young Rock'' co-creator Khan executive producing via her Fierce Baby banner. ''Kate & Allie'', created by Sherry Coben, starred Susan Saint James and Jane Curtin. It aired on CBS between 1984 and 1989.

The show centred on the two title characters and their unconventional arrangement: They're like sister wives, but without having to pretend to love the same man, and show that romance isn't necessary to be a successful woman and mother. Universal Television is the studio behind the project, while Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman’s Propagate banner is producing.

