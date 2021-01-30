'Cloverfield' sequel in the works with Joe Barton attached to write

Left Menu

Filmmaker Matt Reeves-directed horror movie Cloverfield is getting a sequel with up and coming British writer Joe Barton on board to pen the script. The JJ Abrams-produced monster movie, which released in 2008, was shot in the then-popular found footage style to reflect the growing ubiquity of video cameras.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel will not stick to the found footage format.

Filmmaker Matt Reeves-directed horror movie ''Cloverfield'' is getting a sequel with up and coming British writer Joe Barton on board to pen the script. The JJ Abrams-produced monster movie, which released in 2008, was shot in the then-popular 'found footage' style to reflect the growing ubiquity of video cameras.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel will not stick to the 'found footage' format. The original followed a group of 20-something New Yorkers as they navigate the city during an attack by a giant monster. The film became a huge success minting USD 172 million worldwide.

Abrams will be producing the new movie along with Bad Robot head of film, Hannah Minghella.

Barton recently stepped in as showrunner for HBO Max’s Batman-themed Gotham City Police Department crime show after Terence Winter quit the project over creative differences.

